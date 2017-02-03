LIVE SCORES
LATEST
Africa
- Africa Cup Of Nations - Play Offs
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
19:00
Burkina Faso
[?-?]
Ghana
HT
Algeria
- Division 1
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
15:00
MO Bejaia
[?-?]
Constantine
HT
15:00
Oran
[?-?]
Relizane
HT
Argentina
- Primera B Nacional
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
Postp.
All Boys
[?-?]
Almagro
HT
Postp.
Atletico Parana
[?-?]
Ind. Rivadavia
HT
Postp.
Brown Adrogue
[?-?]
Boca Unidos
HT
Postp.
Chacarita Juniors
[?-?]
Nueva Chicago
HT
Postp.
Crucero del Norte
[?-?]
Los Andes
HT
Postp.
Douglas Haig
[?-?]
Flandria
HT
Postp.
Guillermo Brown
[?-?]
Central Cordoba
HT
Postp.
Instituto
[?-?]
Argentinos Jrs
HT
Postp.
San Martin T.
[?-?]
Gimnasia Jujuy
HT
Postp.
Sportivo Estudiantes
[?-?]
CDJU Gualeguaychu
HT
Postp.
Villa Dalmine
[?-?]
Santamarina
HT
Argentina
- Primera B Metropolitana
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
Postp.
Almirante Brown
[?-?]
Villa San Carlos
HT
Postp.
Atletico Atlanta
[?-?]
Colegiales
HT
Postp.
CA Estudiantes
[?-?]
Talleres Remedios Esca
HT
Postp.
Comunicaciones
[?-?]
Acassuso
HT
Postp.
Defensores de Belgrano
[?-?]
Deportivo Espanol
HT
Postp.
Deportivo Riestra
[?-?]
Excursionistas
HT
Postp.
Platense
[?-?]
Barracas Central
HT
Postp.
San Telmo
[?-?]
UAI Urquiza
HT
Postp.
Tristan Suarez
[?-?]
Deportivo Moron
HT
Argentina
- Super Cup
Feb 05 --
View Highlights!
00:30
Lanus
[?-?]
River Plate
HT
Australia
- A-League
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
06:35
Wellington Phoenix
[?-?]
WS Wanderers
HT
08:50
Melbourne Victory
[?-?]
Melbourne City
HT
11:00
Perth Glory
[?-?]
Newcastle Jets
HT
Australia
- W-League - Play Offs
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
07:30
Perth W
[?-?]
Sydney W
HT
Azerbaijan
- Premier League
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
10:00
Zira
[?-?]
Kapaz
HT
12:30
SumQayit
[?-?]
Inter Baku
HT
Bahrain
- Premier League
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
13:45
Bahrain SC
[?-?]
Al-Najma
HT
16:00
Al Riffa
[?-?]
Manama Club
HT
Belgium
- Jupiler League
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
17:00
St. Liege
[?-?]
Kortrijk
HT
19:00
Eupen
[?-?]
Waasland-Beveren
HT
19:00
Genk
[?-?]
Mouscron
HT
19:30
Oostende
[?-?]
KV Mechelen
HT
Belgium
- Proximus League
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
16:00
St. Gilloise
[?-?]
Antwerp
HT
19:30
Lierse
[?-?]
Tubize
HT
Belgium
- First Amateur Division
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
18:00
Virton
[?-?]
Oosterzonen
HT
18:30
Dessel
[?-?]
Hamme
HT
18:30
Oudenaarde
[?-?]
ASV Geel
HT
19:00
Beerschot Wilrijk
[?-?]
Heist
HT
19:00
Hasselt
[?-?]
Seraing
HT
19:00
RWS Bruxelles
[?-?]
Dender
HT
19:00
Sprimont-Comblain
[?-?]
Deinze
HT
Belgium
- Second Amateur Division Group Vfv B
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
18:30
Zwarte Leeuw
[?-?]
Boom
HT
Bolivia
- Liga De Futbol Prof - Apertura Adecuacion
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
19:00
Bolivar
[?-?]
Petrolero de Yacuiba
HT
21:15
Blooming
[?-?]
U. Sucre
HT
Botswana
- Premier League
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
14:00
BDF XI
[?-?]
Miscellaneous
HT
14:00
Mahalapye Hotspurs
[?-?]
Police XI
HT
14:00
Nico United
[?-?]
Extension Gunners
HT
14:00
Sankoyo Bush Bucks
[?-?]
Black Forest
HT
14:00
Township Rollers
[?-?]
Gaborone Utd
HT
Brazil
- Campeonato Baiano
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
20:00
Galicia
[?-?]
Fluminense de Feira
HT
Brazil
- Campeonato Brasiliense
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
18:00
Ceilandia
[?-?]
Real FC
HT
18:00
Luziania
[?-?]
Paranoa
HT
Brazil
- Campeonato Carioca - Taca Guanabara
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
18:30
Boavista
[?-?]
Madureira
HT
18:30
Nova Iguacu
[?-?]
Flamengo RJ
HT
21:30
Botafogo RJ
[?-?]
Macae
HT
Brazil
- Campeonato Carioca - Relegation Group
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
18:30
Cabofriense
[?-?]
Bonsucesso
HT
18:30
Campos AA
[?-?]
Tigres Brasil
HT
Brazil
- Campeonato Catarinense - First Stage
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
19:00
Figueirense
[?-?]
Inter de Lages
HT
21:30
Chapecoense-SC
[?-?]
Almirante Barroso
HT
Brazil
- Campeonato Cearense
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
19:00
Tiradentes
[?-?]
Horizonte
HT
Feb 05 --
View Highlights!
00:00
Ceara
[?-?]
Ferroviario
HT
Brazil
- Campeonato Gaucho
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
19:00
Internacional
[?-?]
Novo Hamburgo
HT
23:00
SC Sao Paulo
[?-?]
Juventude
HT
Brazil
- Campeonato Mineiro
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
19:00
Tombense
[?-?]
Atletico-MG
HT
22:00
Caldense
[?-?]
Villa Nova MG
HT
Brazil
- Campeonato Paraense - First Stage
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
23:30
Paragominas
[?-?]
Aguia De Maraba
HT
Brazil
- Campeonato Paranaense
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
19:00
Atletico-PR
[?-?]
Parana S.T.C.
HT
Brazil
- Campeonato Paulista
Feb 03 --
View Highlights!
FT
Santos
[6-2]
Linense
13
Rodrigao
[1-0]
15
Rodrigao
[2-0]
31
Ze Antonio
42
[2-1]
T. Santos
54
58
Lima Lucas
[3-1]
60
Thiago Maia
65
71
75
77
77
Arthur
[4-1]
[4-2]
Gabrielzinho
80
81
89
Cittadini Leo
90
Vitor
[5-2]
90
T. Ribeiro
[6-2]
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
12:00
Santo Andre
[?-?]
Ituano
HT
19:00
Novorizontino
[?-?]
Sao Bernardo
HT
19:00
Sao Bento
[?-?]
Corinthians
HT
Brazil
- Campeonato Sergipano - First Stage
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
18:30
Dorense
[?-?]
Confianca
HT
Brazil
- Campeonato Sul-Matogrossense
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
19:00
Chapadao
[?-?]
Comercial MS
HT
21:00
Uniao
[?-?]
Costa Rica
HT
Brazil
- Copa Do Nordeste
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
19:00
Santa Cruz
[?-?]
Nautico
HT
19:00
Sergipe
[?-?]
America RN
HT
21:15
Sampaio Correa
[?-?]
River-PI
HT
22:30
Bahia
[?-?]
Moto Club
HT
Chile
- Primera Division - Clausura
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
Postp.
Deportes Temuco
[?-?]
Huachipato
HT
15:00
Antofagasta
[?-?]
Everton
HT
21:00
U. Espanola
[?-?]
Colo Colo
HT
23:30
A. Italiano
[?-?]
Cobresal
HT
Chile
- Primera B - Clausura
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
20:00
Copiapo
[?-?]
Valdivia
HT
20:30
S. Morning
[?-?]
Rangers
HT
Postp.
Iberia
[?-?]
Curico Unido
HT
Postp.
Magallanes
[?-?]
Curico Unido
HT
Postp.
Rangers
[?-?]
Union La Calera
HT
22:00
Nublense
[?-?]
San Felipe
HT
Colombia
- Liga Aguila - Apertura
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
FT
Cortulua
[0-4]
Dep. Pasto
[0-1]
J. Nunez
24
C. Giraldo
27
27
J. Rodriguez
32
[0-2]
Y. Rivera (pen.)
56
59
[0-3]
Y. Rivera
64
68
Y. Arrechea
71
71
D. Chica
72
88
88
[0-4]
C. Rivera
89
C. Rivera
90
20:15
Jaguares de Cordoba
[?-?]
Deportes Tolima
HT
22:00
America De Cali
[?-?]
Aguilas
HT
22:30
Petrolera
[?-?]
Bucaramanga
HT
Feb 05 --
View Highlights!
00:45
La Equidad
[?-?]
Junior
HT
Cyprus
- First Division
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
15:00
Apollon
[?-?]
Doxa
HT
15:00
Zakakiou
[?-?]
AEL Limassol
HT
17:00
Nea Salamis
[?-?]
Ermis
HT
Cyprus
- Division 2
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
13:00
Enad
[?-?]
Chloraka
HT
13:00
Ol. Nicosia
[?-?]
Thoi Lakatamias
HT
13:00
Omonia Aradippou
[?-?]
Ayia Napa
HT
13:00
Othellos Athienou
[?-?]
ASIL Lysi
HT
13:00
Parekklisia
[?-?]
Alki Oroklini
HT
Ecuador
- Serie A - First Stage
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
17:00
U. Catolica
[?-?]
CD Clan Juvenil
HT
21:00
Fuerza A.
[?-?]
EL Nacional
HT
23:00
River Plate Ecuador
[?-?]
Emelec
HT
El Salvador
- Primera Division - Clausura
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
23:00
Santa Tecla
[?-?]
Pasaquina
HT
Feb 05 --
View Highlights!
00:30
Aguila
[?-?]
FAS
HT
00:30
Chalatenango
[?-?]
Luis Angel Firpo
HT
England
- Premier League
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
12:30
Chelsea
[?-?]
Arsenal
HT
15:00
Crystal Palace
[?-?]
Sunderland
HT
15:00
Everton
[?-?]
Bournemouth
HT
15:00
Hull City
[?-?]
Liverpool
HT
15:00
Southampton
[?-?]
West Ham
HT
15:00
Watford
[?-?]
Burnley
HT
15:00
West Brom
[?-?]
Stoke City
HT
17:30
Tottenham
[?-?]
Middlesbrough
HT
England
- Championship
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
15:00
Barnsley
[?-?]
Preston
HT
15:00
Birmingham
[?-?]
Fulham
HT
15:00
Blackburn
[?-?]
QPR
HT
15:00
Bristol City
[?-?]
Rotherham
HT
15:00
Burton
[?-?]
Wolves
HT
15:00
Cardiff
[?-?]
Norwich
HT
15:00
Ipswich
[?-?]
Reading
HT
15:00
Newcastle Utd
[?-?]
Derby
HT
17:30
Nottingham
[?-?]
Aston Villa
HT
England
- League One
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
15:00
Bradford
[?-?]
Gillingham FC
HT
15:00
Charlton
[?-?]
Fleetwood Town
HT
15:00
Chesterfield
[?-?]
Oldham
HT
15:00
Coventry
[?-?]
Millwall
HT
15:00
Milton Keynes Dons
[?-?]
Bolton
HT
15:00
Port Vale
[?-?]
Peterborough
HT
15:00
Rochdale
[?-?]
Bristol Rovers
HT
15:00
Sheffield Utd
[?-?]
AFC Wimbledon
HT
15:00
Shrewsbury
[?-?]
Bury
HT
15:00
Southend
[?-?]
Scunthorpe
HT
15:00
Walsall
[?-?]
Northampton
HT
England
- League Two
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
15:00
Accrington
[?-?]
Notts County
HT
15:00
Barnet
[?-?]
Mansfield
HT
15:00
Blackpool
[?-?]
Colchester
HT
15:00
Cambridge Utd
[?-?]
Plymouth
HT
15:00
Cheltenham
[?-?]
Newport
HT
15:00
Crawley Town
[?-?]
Stevenage
HT
15:00
Doncaster
[?-?]
Morecambe
HT
15:00
Exeter
[?-?]
Crewe
HT
15:00
Grimsby
[?-?]
Luton
HT
15:00
Hartlepool
[?-?]
Yeovil
HT
15:00
Leyton Orient
[?-?]
Carlisle
HT
15:00
Wycombe
[?-?]
Portsmouth
HT
England
- Vanarama National League
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
15:00
Bromley
[?-?]
Torquay
HT
15:00
Dagenham & Red.
[?-?]
Chester
HT
15:00
Gateshead
[?-?]
Southport
HT
15:00
Maidstone
[?-?]
Aldershot
HT
15:00
Woking
[?-?]
Solihull
HT
15:00
Wrexham
[?-?]
Guiseley
HT
England
- Vanarama National League North
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
15:00
Altrincham
[?-?]
Halifax
HT
15:00
Boston
[?-?]
Harrogate
HT
15:00
Chorley
[?-?]
Darlington
HT
15:00
Curzon
[?-?]
Bradford PA
HT
15:00
Gainsborough
[?-?]
Alfreton
HT
15:00
Salford
[?-?]
Fylde
HT
15:00
Stockport
[?-?]
Stalybridge
HT
15:00
Telford
[?-?]
Gloucester City
HT
15:00
Worcester
[?-?]
Tamworth
HT
England
- Vanarama National League South
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
15:00
Dartford
[?-?]
Whitehawk
HT
15:00
Eastbourne Borough
[?-?]
Hampton
HT
15:00
East Thurrock
[?-?]
Hemel
HT
15:00
Ebbsfleet
[?-?]
Concord
HT
15:00
Maidenhead
[?-?]
Poole Town
HT
15:00
Truro
[?-?]
Gosport
HT
15:00
Weston
[?-?]
Bath City
HT
England
- Southern Premier League
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
15:00
Banbury
[?-?]
Cambridge City
HT
15:00
Basingstoke
[?-?]
Weymouth
HT
15:00
Chesham
[?-?]
St. Neots
HT
15:00
Cinderford
[?-?]
Frome
HT
15:00
Dorchester
[?-?]
Merthyr Town
HT
15:00
Hitchin
[?-?]
Kings Langley
HT
15:00
Kettering
[?-?]
Biggleswade Town
HT
15:00
Kings Lynn
[?-?]
Leamington
HT
15:00
Redditch
[?-?]
Chippenham Town
HT
15:00
Slough
[?-?]
Dunstable Town
HT
15:00
St Ives
[?-?]
Hayes & Yeading
HT
15:00
Stratford
[?-?]
Cirencester
HT
England
- Northern Premier League
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
15:00
Ashton Utd
[?-?]
Sutton Coldfield
HT
15:00
Frickley
[?-?]
Corby
HT
15:00
Hednesford
[?-?]
Barwell
HT
15:00
Ilkeston
[?-?]
Blyth
HT
15:00
Matlock
[?-?]
Halesowen
HT
15:00
Mickleover
[?-?]
Workington
HT
15:00
Nantwich
[?-?]
Marine
HT
15:00
Spennymoor
[?-?]
Grantham
HT
15:00
Stafford
[?-?]
Buxton
HT
15:00
Stourbridge
[?-?]
Coalville
HT
15:00
Whitby
[?-?]
Skelmersdale
HT
England
- Ryman League
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
15:00
Burgess Hill
[?-?]
Sudbury
HT
15:00
Canvey
[?-?]
Tonbridge
HT
15:00
Grays
[?-?]
Hendon
HT
15:00
Harrow
[?-?]
Bognor
HT
15:00
Havant & Waterlooville
[?-?]
Billericay
HT
15:00
Kingstonian
[?-?]
Folkestone
HT
15:00
Lowestoft
[?-?]
Metropolitan
HT
15:00
Merstham
[?-?]
Leiston
HT
15:00
Staines
[?-?]
Harlow
HT
15:00
Wingate & Finchley
[?-?]
Enfield Town
HT
15:00
Worthing
[?-?]
Needham
HT
England
- Premier League 2
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
14:00
Stoke City U23
[?-?]
Wolves U23
HT
England
- Fa Trophy
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
15:00
Barrow
[?-?]
Kidderminster
HT
15:00
Braintree
[?-?]
Dulwich Hamlet
HT
15:00
Macclesfield
[?-?]
Forest Green
HT
15:00
Nuneaton
[?-?]
York
HT
15:00
Sutton
[?-?]
Boreham Wood
HT
15:00
Tranmere
[?-?]
Chelmsford
HT
15:00
Wealdstone
[?-?]
Brackley
HT
15:00
Welling
[?-?]
Lincoln City
HT
Ethiopia
- Premier League
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
12:00
Ethiopia Nigd Bank
[?-?]
St. Georges
HT
14:30
Addis Ababa Ketema
[?-?]
Woldya Kenema
HT
Europe
- Atlantic Cup
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
13:00
Djurgarden
[?-?]
Rijeka
HT
19:45
Aarhus
[?-?]
Debrecen
HT
Finland
- Suomen Cup
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
10:00
Legirus Inter
[?-?]
Inter Turku
HT
11:00
Honka
[?-?]
HIFK
HT
11:30
JJK Jyvaskyla
[?-?]
Mikkeli
HT
12:30
Ilves
[?-?]
Haka
HT
13:00
KTP
[?-?]
GrIFK
HT
13:15
Jaro
[?-?]
SJK
HT
15:00
P-Iirot Rauma
[?-?]
Ekenas
HT
France
- Ligue 1
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
16:00
Monaco
[?-?]
Nice
HT
19:00
Bordeaux
[?-?]
Rennes
HT
19:00
Dijon
[?-?]
Paris SG
HT
19:00
Guingamp
[?-?]
Caen
HT
19:00
Lille
[?-?]
Lorient
HT
19:00
Montpellier
[?-?]
Bastia
HT
France
- Ligue 2
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
14:00
Auxerre
[?-?]
Orleans
HT
14:00
Brest
[?-?]
Sochaux
HT
France
- National
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
Postp.
Avranches
[?-?]
Beziers
HT
17:00
Boulogne
[?-?]
Chambly
HT
19:00
Les Herbiers
[?-?]
Lyon Duchere
HT
France
- Cfa - Group A
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
14:00
Cholet
[?-?]
Vitre
HT
15:00
Paris SG II
[?-?]
Granville
HT
17:00
Chartres
[?-?]
Nantes II
HT
17:00
Mantes
[?-?]
Lorient II
HT
17:00
Romorantin
[?-?]
Rennes II
HT
17:00
Saint-Malo
[?-?]
Bergerac
HT
17:00
Trelissac
[?-?]
Fontenay
HT
17:30
Plabennec
[?-?]
Chateaubriant
HT
France
- Cfa - Group B
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
15:00
Lens II
[?-?]
Arras
HT
16:00
Boulogne
[?-?]
Lusitanos
HT
17:00
Amiens AC
[?-?]
Calais
HT
17:00
Fleury-Merogis
[?-?]
ES Wasquehal
HT
17:00
JA Drancy
[?-?]
Viry-Chatillon
HT
17:00
Lille II
[?-?]
Sannois
HT
17:00
Poissy
[?-?]
Le Havre II
HT
17:30
IC Croix
[?-?]
Dieppe
HT
France
- Cfa - Group C
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
14:00
Reims 2
[?-?]
Jura Sud
HT
16:00
Andrezieux
[?-?]
Auxerre II
HT
17:00
Annecy
[?-?]
Le Puy
HT
17:00
Grenoble
[?-?]
Lyon II
HT
17:00
Mulhouse
[?-?]
Monts
HT
17:00
Raon L Etape
[?-?]
St. Louis Neuweg
HT
17:30
Yzeure
[?-?]
Montceau
HT
France
- Cfa - Group D
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
15:00
Toulon
[?-?]
Marignane
HT
17:00
Colomiers
[?-?]
Montpellier 2
HT
17:00
Marseille II
[?-?]
Pezenas
HT
17:00
Martigues
[?-?]
Frejus Saint Raphael
HT
17:00
Monaco II
[?-?]
Hyeres
HT
17:00
Nice II
[?-?]
Rodez
HT
17:00
Sete
[?-?]
Stade Montois
HT
17:00
Tarbes
[?-?]
Pontet
HT
Germany
- Bundesliga
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
14:30
Bayern Munich
[?-?]
Schalke
HT
14:30
B. Monchengladbach
[?-?]
SC Freiburg
HT
14:30
FC Koln
[?-?]
Wolfsburg
HT
14:30
Hertha Berlin
[?-?]
Ingolstadt
HT
14:30
Hoffenheim
[?-?]
1. FSV Mainz 05
HT
17:30
Dortmund
[?-?]
RB Leipzig
HT
Germany
- 2. Bundesliga
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
12:00
Heidenheim
[?-?]
Nurnberg
HT
12:00
Sandhausen
[?-?]
Aue
HT
Germany
- 3. Liga
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
13:00
Chemnitzer
[?-?]
Hallescher
HT
13:00
Duisburg
[?-?]
VfL Osnabruck
HT
13:00
Erfurt
[?-?]
FSV Frankfurt
HT
13:00
Holstein Kiel
[?-?]
Aalen
HT
13:00
Mainz II
[?-?]
Paderborn
HT
13:00
Regensburg
[?-?]
Sonnenhof Grossaspach
HT
13:00
Wehen
[?-?]
Lotte
HT
Germany
- Regionalliga North
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
Postp.
Hamburger SV II
[?-?]
Hannover II
HT
12:00
Wolfsburg II
[?-?]
Hildesheim
HT
15:00
Meppen
[?-?]
BSV Rehden
HT
Germany
- Regionalliga Nordost
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
Postp.
Auerbach
[?-?]
Jena
HT
Germany
- Oberliga Hamburg
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
11:00
Turkiye Wilhelmsburg
[?-?]
TuS Osdorf
HT
13:00
Pinneberg
[?-?]
Dassendorf
HT
Germany
- Junioren Bundesliga North
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
10:00
Hamburger SV U19
[?-?]
Cottbus U19
HT
11:00
Hertha U19
[?-?]
Jena U19
HT
12:00
Hannover U19
[?-?]
Bremen U19
HT
13:00
Braunschweig U19
[?-?]
RB Leipzig U19
HT
Germany
- Junioren Bundesliga South
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
10:00
Eintracht Frankfurt U19
[?-?]
Ingolstadt U19
HT
11:00
Furth U19
[?-?]
Stuttgart U19
HT
11:00
Hoffenheim U19
[?-?]
Kaiserslautern U19
HT
13:00
Munich 1860 U19
[?-?]
Bayern U19
HT
Germany
- Junioren Bundesliga West
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
10:00
Dortmund U19
[?-?]
B. Monchengladbach U19
HT
11:00
Viktoria Koln U19
[?-?]
Duisburg U19
HT
Gibraltar
- Premier Division
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
17:15
Glacis United
[?-?]
Gibraltar United
HT
19:30
Lions Gibraltar
[?-?]
Lincoln Red Imps
HT
Greece
- Super League
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
13:00
AEL Larissa
[?-?]
Kerkyra
HT
15:15
Panetolikos
[?-?]
Atromitos
HT
17:30
Giannina
[?-?]
Panathinaikos
HT
Greece
- Football League
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
13:00
Trikala FC
[?-?]
Smyrnis
HT
Guatemala
- Liga Nacional - Clausura
Feb 05 --
View Highlights!
00:00
Comunicaciones
[?-?]
Marquense
HT
Guinea
- Ligue 1
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
16:30
CO Coyah
[?-?]
Kamsar
HT
16:30
Satellite
[?-?]
Horoya
HT
16:30
Wakirya
[?-?]
Gangan
HT
Honduras
- Liga Nacional - Clausura
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
21:00
Marathon
[?-?]
Real Espana
HT
Hong Kong
- Premier League
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
06:30
Hong Kong Rangers
[?-?]
South China
HT
Postp.
Kitchee
[?-?]
Pegasus
HT
Iceland
- Fotbolti.Net Cup - Play Offs
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
11:00
Akranes
[?-?]
Vestmannaeyjar
HT
12:10
Stjarnan
[?-?]
Hafnarfjordur
HT
Iceland
- Fotbolti.Net Cup - 5th-8th Places
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
11:15
Keflavik
[?-?]
Olafsvik
HT
India
- I-League
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
11:05
Minerva
[?-?]
Mumbai
HT
13:35
Mohun Bagan
[?-?]
Aizawl
HT
Iran
- Persian Gulf Pro League
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
11:30
Mashhad Football Club
[?-?]
Gostaresh
HT
Iran
- Division 1
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
10:30
Rasht
[?-?]
Pars Janoobi Jam
HT
Iraq
- Super League
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
11:00
Al Quwa Al Jawiya
[?-?]
Al Kahraba
HT
Cancl.
Al Shorta
[?-?]
Erbil
HT
13:00
Al Naft
[?-?]
Al Hussein
HT
Israel
- Ligat Ha'Al
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
14:00
Shmona
[?-?]
Maccabi Petah Tikva
HT
16:00
Hapoel Haifa
[?-?]
Sakhnin
HT
16:30
Yehuda
[?-?]
Beitar Jerusalem
HT
19:00
Maccabi Tel Aviv
[?-?]
H. Beer Sheva
HT
Italy
- Serie A
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
19:45
Bologna
[?-?]
Napoli
HT
Italy
- Serie B
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
14:00
Cittadella
[?-?]
Pro Vercelli
HT
14:00
Latina
[?-?]
Frosinone
HT
14:00
Perugia
[?-?]
Brescia
HT
14:00
Pisa
[?-?]
Entella
HT
14:00
Salernitana
[?-?]
Novara
HT
14:00
Spal
[?-?]
Ascoli
HT
14:00
Spezia
[?-?]
Ternana
HT
17:00
Bari
[?-?]
Vicenza
HT
Italy
- Lega Pro - Group A
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
13:30
Racing Roma
[?-?]
Pontedera
HT
Italy
- Lega Pro - Group B
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
15:30
Forli
[?-?]
Sudtirol
HT
Italy
- Lega Pro - Group C
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
13:30
Reggina 1914
[?-?]
Monopoli
HT
13:30
Siracusa
[?-?]
Juve Stabia
HT
13:30
Vibonese
[?-?]
Cosenza
HT
13:30
Virtus Francavilla
[?-?]
Akragas
HT
15:30
Foggia
[?-?]
Messina
HT
15:30
Fondi
[?-?]
Melfi
HT
15:30
Paganese
[?-?]
Catanzaro
HT
17:30
Casertana
[?-?]
Lecce
HT
19:30
Andria
[?-?]
Taranto
HT
Italy
- Serie D - Group G
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
13:30
Trestina
[?-?]
Citta di Castello
HT
Ivory Coast
- Ligue 1
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
Postp.
AS Denguele
[?-?]
Academie de FAD
HT
Postp.
ASI d'Abengourou
[?-?]
ASEC Mimosas
HT
Postp.
SO Armee
[?-?]
Africa Sports
HT
Postp.
Sporting Gagnoa
[?-?]
Jeunesse Club
HT
Postp.
Stade d Abidjan
[?-?]
San-Pedro
HT
Postp.
Tanda
[?-?]
Moossou
HT
Postp.
WAC
[?-?]
Sewe
HT
Japan
- New Year Cup
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
FT
Avispa Fukuoka
[4-0]
V-Varen Nagasaki
8
R. Matsuda
[1-0]
22
D. Sakata
[2-0]
34
R. Matsuda
[3-0]
88
J. Hisashi
[4-0]
05:00
Kashima
[?-?]
Yokohama
HT
Jordan
- Jordan Cup
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
13:00
Al Ramtha
[?-?]
Al Ahli
HT
13:00
Sahab
[?-?]
Al Buqaa
HT
15:30
Mansheyat
[?-?]
Al Faisaly Amman
HT
Lebanon
- Premier League
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
11:45
Tripoli
[?-?]
Nejmeh SC
HT
Liberia
- Lfa First Division
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
16:00
Mighty Barrolle
[?-?]
Nimba
HT
Malaysia
- Super League
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
08:45
PKNS FC
[?-?]
Selangor
HT
12:15
Sarawak FA
[?-?]
Pahang
HT
13:00
Felda Utd.
[?-?]
Kedah
HT
13:00
Kelantan
[?-?]
Johor DT
HT
13:00
Perak
[?-?]
Malacca United
HT
13:00
T-Team
[?-?]
Penang
HT
Mali
- Premiere Division
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
16:00
Stade Malien
[?-?]
AS Nianan
HT
18:00
LC Bamako
[?-?]
US Bougouni
HT
Malta
- Premier League
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
13:00
Sliema
[?-?]
Pembroke
HT
13:00
St. Andrews
[?-?]
Hibernians
HT
15:00
Hamrun
[?-?]
Balzan
HT
15:15
Floriana
[?-?]
Mosta
HT
Malta
- Division 1
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
13:00
Marsa FC
[?-?]
Qormi
HT
15:15
Lija Athletic
[?-?]
Gharghur
HT
Mauritania
- Championnat D1
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
14:00
SNIM
[?-?]
Ksar
HT
14:00
Tevragh-Zeina
[?-?]
Nouadhibou
HT
14:00
Tidjikja
[?-?]
Police
HT
Mexico
- Primera Division - Clausura
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
FT
Puebla
[1-1]
Atlas
23
P. Miguez
J. Maduena
25
32
R. Herrera
36
C. Gutierrez
R. Marquez
54
57
61
69
70
76
86
87
F. Acuna
[1-0]
90
D. Arreola
90
[1-1]
M. Barragan
90
42
Veracruz
[1-0]
Chiapas
HT
[1-0]
39
E. Herrera
[1-0]
23:00
Cruz Azul
[?-?]
Queretaro
HT
Mexico
- Liga De Ascenso - Clausura
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
FT
Atlante
[1-2]
Celaya
[0-1]
J. Perez
9
[0-2]
J. Perez
20
30
J. Gomez (pen.)
[1-2]
A. Moreno
35
M. Oviedo
43
45
57
D. Stringel
D. S. Riffo
75
R. Lopez
75
90
D. Zalazar
FT
Correcaminos
[1-0]
Cafetaleros de Tapachu
C. Cuevas
2
L. Hernandez
23
30
J. Atilano
[1-0]
34
J. A. Rosas
S. Rivera
86
87
A. Pulido
59
Alebrijes Oaxaca
[0-0]
Leones Negros
HT
[0-0]
39
Cimarrones de Sonora
[1-0]
Tampico Madero
HT
[1-0]
6
R. Villa
[1-0]
23:00
Zacatepec Siglo
[?-?]
Zacatecas Mineros
HT
Morocco
- Botola Pro
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
14:00
Difaa El Jadidi
[?-?]
IR Tanger
HT
15:00
KAC Kenitra
[?-?]
Raja Casablanca
HT
16:00
Hoceima
[?-?]
Olympique de Safi
HT
Morocco
- Elite 2
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
14:30
Dcheira
[?-?]
Youssoufia Berrechid
HT
14:30
Jeunesse Massira
[?-?]
Ittihad Khemisset
HT
14:30
Rachad Bernoussi
[?-?]
Widad Temara
HT
14:30
Rapide Oued Zem
[?-?]
Maghreb Fez
HT
14:30
Sale
[?-?]
Mouloudia Oujda
HT
14:30
Sidi Kacem
[?-?]
Union Ait Melloul
HT
14:30
US Temara
[?-?]
RAC Casablanca
HT
14:30
Wydad Fes
[?-?]
Raja Beni Mellal
HT
Myanmar
- National League
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
09:00
Ayeyawady
[?-?]
Yadanarbon
HT
09:00
Hantharwady United
[?-?]
GFA
HT
09:30
Chin United
[?-?]
Shan United
HT
Netherlands
- Eredivisie
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
17:30
Nijmegen
[?-?]
G.A. Eagles
HT
18:45
AZ Alkmaar
[?-?]
PSV
HT
18:45
Willem II
[?-?]
Heracles
HT
19:45
Groningen
[?-?]
Excelsior
HT
Netherlands
- Tweede Divisie
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
13:30
Barendrecht
[?-?]
Jong FC Twente
HT
13:30
GVVV
[?-?]
Lienden
HT
13:30
Katwijk
[?-?]
Excelsior Maassluis
HT
14:00
Jong Sparta Rotterdam
[?-?]
Kozakken Boys
HT
14:00
Spakenburg
[?-?]
Jong Vitesse
HT
14:30
TEC
[?-?]
HHC
HT
Nicaragua
- Primera Division - Clausura
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
FT
Managua FC
[1-4]
Juventus Managua
[0-1]
A. Chavez
2
[0-2]
R. Huete
38
[0-3]
L. Jarquin
50
[0-4]
L. J. Gutierrez Bermudez
58
79
Da Lima
[1-4]
21:00
Ferretti
[?-?]
Esteli
HT
Northern Ireland
- Nifl Premiership
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
15:00
Ards
[?-?]
C. Rangers
HT
Northern Ireland
- Irish Cup
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
13:30
H&W Welders
[?-?]
Ballymena
HT
15:00
Armagh
[?-?]
Glenavon
HT
15:00
Coleraine
[?-?]
Tobermore
HT
15:00
Crusaders
[?-?]
PSNI
HT
15:00
Dungannon
[?-?]
Dollingstown
HT
15:00
Institute
[?-?]
Linfield
HT
15:00
Loughgall
[?-?]
Portadown
HT
15:00
Warrenpoint
[?-?]
Crewe
HT
Oman
- Professional League
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
13:15
Al Nahda
[?-?]
Al Khaboora
HT
15:30
Al Oruba
[?-?]
Al-Rustaq
HT
Panama
- Lpf - Clausura
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
FT
Miguelito
[5-1]
San Francisco
2
J. Sanchez
[1-0]
[1-1]
E. Jimenez
14
47
H. Murillo
[2-1]
77
H. Murillo
[3-1]
81
J. Sanchez
[4-1]
88
J. Sanchez
[5-1]
FT
Plaza Amador
[2-1]
Arabe Unido
[0-1]
E. Small
19
45
F. Ceasar (o.g.)
[1-1]
66
M. Avila
[2-1]
23:00
Chorrillo
[?-?]
Tauro
HT
Paraguay
- Primera Division - Apertura
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
21:00
Diaz
[?-?]
Sp. Luqueno
HT
23:10
Sol de America
[?-?]
Independiente
HT
Peru
- Primera Division - Torneo De Verano
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
18:00
U. San Martin
[?-?]
Alianza Atl.
HT
20:30
Cajamarca
[?-?]
Comerciantes Unidos
HT
22:45
Sport Rosario
[?-?]
Ayacucho
HT
Portugal
- Primeira Liga
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
16:00
Chaves
[?-?]
Boavista
HT
20:30
FC Porto
[?-?]
Sporting
HT
Portugal
- Segunda Liga
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
11:15
Portimonense
[?-?]
Academica
HT
15:30
Braga B
[?-?]
Covilha
HT
19:00
Santa Clara
[?-?]
AD Fafe
HT
Qatar
- Premier League
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
13:35
Al-Gharafa
[?-?]
Al Wakra
HT
13:35
Umm-Salal
[?-?]
Al-Kharitiyath
HT
15:45
Al Muaidar
[?-?]
Al Arabi
HT
Romania
- Liga 1
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
12:00
CS U. Craiova
[?-?]
Voluntari
HT
18:00
Din. Bucuresti
[?-?]
FC Viitorul
HT
San Marino
- Campionato Sammarinese
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
14:00
Cailungo
[?-?]
Faetano
HT
14:00
Folgore
[?-?]
Juvenes/Dogana
HT
14:00
Libertas
[?-?]
Tre Fiori
HT
14:00
Tre Penne
[?-?]
Fiorentino
HT
Saudi Arabia
- Saudi Professional League
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
15:50
Al Wehda
[?-?]
Al-Faisaly
HT
17:20
Al Khaleej
[?-?]
Al-Nasr
HT
Scotland
- Premiership
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
12:15
Motherwell
[?-?]
Hearts
HT
15:00
Aberdeen
[?-?]
Partick
HT
15:00
Hamilton
[?-?]
Kilmarnock
HT
15:00
Inverness
[?-?]
Dundee FC
HT
15:00
Rangers
[?-?]
Ross County
HT
Scotland
- Championship
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
15:00
Dumbarton
[?-?]
St. Mirren
HT
15:00
Falkirk
[?-?]
Dunfermline
HT
15:00
Hibernian
[?-?]
Ayr
HT
15:00
Queen of South
[?-?]
Morton
HT
17:15
Dundee Utd
[?-?]
Raith
HT
Scotland
- League One
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
15:00
Airdrieonians
[?-?]
Peterhead
HT
15:00
Alloa
[?-?]
Livingston
HT
15:00
Brechin
[?-?]
Stenhousemuir
HT
15:00
Queen's Park
[?-?]
East Fife
HT
15:00
Stranraer
[?-?]
Albion Rovers
HT
Scotland
- League Two
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
15:00
Arbroath
[?-?]
Forfar Athletic
HT
15:00
Berwick
[?-?]
Annan
HT
15:00
Cowdenbeath
[?-?]
Elgin City
HT
15:00
Edinburgh City
[?-?]
Clyde
HT
15:00
Stirling
[?-?]
Montrose
HT
Spain
- Laliga
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
12:00
Malaga
[?-?]
Espanyol
HT
15:15
Barcelona
[?-?]
Ath Bilbao
HT
17:30
Atl. Madrid
[?-?]
Leganes
HT
19:45
Valencia
[?-?]
Eibar
HT
Spain
- Laliga2
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
15:00
Alcorcon
[?-?]
Numancia
HT
17:00
Cadiz CF
[?-?]
Mirandes
HT
17:00
Lugo
[?-?]
Cordoba
HT
17:00
Tenerife
[?-?]
Elche
HT
19:00
Huesca
[?-?]
Zaragoza
HT
Spain
- Segunda Division B - Group 1
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
17:00
Ferrol
[?-?]
Palencia
HT
Spain
- Segunda Division B - Group 2
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
15:00
Amorebieta
[?-?]
R. Union
HT
17:30
Leioa
[?-?]
Real Madrid B
HT
18:00
Zamudio
[?-?]
Arenas Club
HT
Spain
- Segunda Division B - Group 3
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
16:00
Villarreal B
[?-?]
Llagostera
HT
Sudan
- Premier League
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
14:00
Al Hilal Kadougli
[?-?]
Ahli Khartoum
HT
14:00
Hay Al Wadi
[?-?]
Al Merreikh Club Nyala
HT
14:00
Hilal Obied
[?-?]
Al-Hilal Omdurman
HT
14:00
Rabita Kosti
[?-?]
Al Shorta
HT
17:00
Ahli Shendi
[?-?]
Amal Atbara
HT
17:00
Al-Khartoum
[?-?]
Merreikh El-Fasher
HT
17:00
Triea Albiga
[?-?]
El-Ahli Atbara
HT
Switzerland
- Super League
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
16:45
Grasshoppers
[?-?]
Thun
HT
19:00
Basel
[?-?]
Lugano
HT
Switzerland
- Challenge League
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
16:45
Chiasso
[?-?]
Winterthur
HT
16:45
Wil
[?-?]
Le Mont
HT
Syria
- Premier League
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
12:00
Al-Ittih.Aleppo
[?-?]
Al Shorta
HT
12:00
Al Majd
[?-?]
Al Jazira
HT
12:00
Foutoua
[?-?]
Al Nawaeir
HT
Tanzania
- Ligi Kuu Bara
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
13:00
African Lyon
[?-?]
Mtibwa Sugar
HT
13:00
Mwadui
[?-?]
Mbeya City
HT
13:00
Ndanda
[?-?]
Toto Africans
HT
13:00
Ruvu Shooting
[?-?]
Azam
HT
13:00
Ruvu Stars
[?-?]
Mbao
HT
13:00
Stand U.
[?-?]
Majimaji
HT
13:00
Tanzania Prisons
[?-?]
Kagera Sugar
HT
Trinidad And Tobago
- Pro League
Feb 03 --
View Highlights!
22:00
S.A. Rangers
[?-?]
Sando
HT
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
00:00
Police
[?-?]
Morvant Caledonia Unit
HT
19:30
Point Fortin
[?-?]
Defence Force
HT
Turkey
- Spor Toto 2. Lig White Group
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
12:00
Erzurum BB
[?-?]
Bucaspor
HT
Turkey
- Tff 3. Lig Group 2
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
10:30
Halide E.
[?-?]
Yesil Bursa
HT
Turkey
- Turkish Cup - Play Offs
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
11:00
Tuzlaspor
[?-?]
Sivasspor
HT
13:15
Genclerbirligi
[?-?]
Kayserispor
HT
15:30
Sanliurfaspor
[?-?]
Rizespor
HT
17:30
Basaksehir
[?-?]
Galatasaray
HT
United Arab Emirates
- Uae League
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
13:15
Hatta
[?-?]
Bani Yas
HT
16:15
Al Shabab
[?-?]
Emirates Club
HT
Uruguay
- Primera Division - Apertura
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
20:00
CA Cerro
[?-?]
Racing Montevideo
HT
20:00
Sud America
[?-?]
Fenix
HT
23:00
Juventud
[?-?]
Club Nacional
HT
Venezuela
- Primera Division - Apertura
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
19:00
Atl. Socopo
[?-?]
Dep. Tachira
HT
19:00
Metropolitanos
[?-?]
Zamora
HT
21:00
Mineros
[?-?]
Lara
HT
Wales
- Premier League - Relegation Group
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
14:00
Aberystwyth
[?-?]
Airbus
HT
14:30
Llandudno
[?-?]
Newtown
HT
15:00
Rhyl
[?-?]
Druids
HT
Wales
- Premier League - Championship Group
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
14:30
Connahs Q.
[?-?]
Carmarthen Town
HT
14:30
TNS
[?-?]
Cardiff Metropolitan
HT
17:15
Bala
[?-?]
Bangor City
HT
Wales
- Division 1
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
14:00
Barry
[?-?]
Cwmbran Celtic
HT
14:00
Caldicot
[?-?]
Ton Pentre
HT
14:00
Goytre AFC
[?-?]
Taffs Well
HT
14:00
Goytre Utd
[?-?]
Monmouth
HT
14:00
Penybont
[?-?]
Haverfordwest
HT
14:00
Undy
[?-?]
Afan Lido
HT
World
- Friendly International
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
FT
USA
[1-0]
Jamaica
E. Grandison
10
46
46
56
59
J. Morris
[1-0]
61
62
63
68
74
78
83
83
86
World
- Club Friendly
Feb 03 --
View Highlights!
17:30
ASK Elektra
[?-?]
Eggendorf
HT
Feb 04 --
View Highlights!
08:30
Hacken
[?-?]
Molde
HT
09:30
Malmo FF
[?-?]
Ostersunds
HT
10:00
Osijek
[?-?]
Rubin Kazan
HT
10:00
Sigma Olomouc
[?-?]
Samorin
HT
10:00
Vysehrad
[?-?]
Pribram
HT
11:00
Guangzhou Evergrande
[?-?]
Midtjylland
HT
11:00
St. Polten
[?-?]
Ritzing
HT
11:30
FC Copenhagen
[?-?]
Jeonbuk
HT
12:00
Degerfors
[?-?]
Brage
HT
12:00
Ferencvaros
[?-?]
Presov
HT
12:00
Lillestrom
[?-?]
Sarpsborg 08
HT
12:00
MTK Budapest
[?-?]
Bohemians 1905
HT
12:00
Sigma Olomouc
[?-?]
Ruzomberok
HT
12:00
Trelleborgs
[?-?]
F. Amager
HT
13:00
AC Wolfsberger
[?-?]
Liefering
HT
13:00
Mattersburg
[?-?]
Kapfenberg
HT
14:00
Koper
[?-?]
Hradec Kralove
HT
14:00
Rapid Vienna
[?-?]
Schwechat
HT
14:15
Altach
[?-?]
Wacker Innsbruck
HT
14:30
D. Zagreb
[?-?]
FK Zorya Luhansk
HT
14:45
Lyngby
[?-?]
Skovshoved
HT
15:00
Sundsvall
[?-?]
Levanger
HT
15:00
Viking
[?-?]
Madla IL
HT
16:00
Orenburg
[?-?]
Slovacko
HT
17:00
United of Manchester
[?-?]
A. Salzburg
HT
