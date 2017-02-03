GOALSERVE.COM LIVE XML FEED -- STARTS FROM $75 MONTHLY
LATESTLATEST
Africa - Africa Cup Of Nations - Play Offs
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
19:00 Football Burkina Faso [?-?] Ghana Football
HT
Algeria - Division 1
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
15:00 Football MO Bejaia [?-?] Constantine Football
HT
15:00 Football Oran [?-?] Relizane Football
HT
Argentina - Primera B Nacional
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
Postp. Football All Boys [?-?] Almagro Football
HT
Postp. Football Atletico Parana [?-?] Ind. Rivadavia Football
HT
Postp. Football Brown Adrogue [?-?] Boca Unidos Football
HT
Postp. Football Chacarita Juniors [?-?] Nueva Chicago Football
HT
Postp. Football Crucero del Norte [?-?] Los Andes Football
HT
Postp. Football Douglas Haig [?-?] Flandria Football
HT
Postp. Football Guillermo Brown [?-?] Central Cordoba Football
HT
Postp. Football Instituto [?-?] Argentinos Jrs Football
HT
Postp. Football San Martin T. [?-?] Gimnasia Jujuy Football
HT
Postp. Football Sportivo Estudiantes [?-?] CDJU Gualeguaychu Football
HT
Postp. Football Villa Dalmine [?-?] Santamarina Football
HT
Argentina - Primera B Metropolitana
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
Postp. Football Almirante Brown [?-?] Villa San Carlos Football
HT
Postp. Football Atletico Atlanta [?-?] Colegiales Football
HT
Postp. Football CA Estudiantes [?-?] Talleres Remedios Esca Football
HT
Postp. Football Comunicaciones [?-?] Acassuso Football
HT
Postp. Football Defensores de Belgrano [?-?] Deportivo Espanol Football
HT
Postp. Football Deportivo Riestra [?-?] Excursionistas Football
HT
Postp. Football Platense [?-?] Barracas Central Football
HT
Postp. Football San Telmo [?-?] UAI Urquiza Football
HT
Postp. Football Tristan Suarez [?-?] Deportivo Moron Football
HT
Argentina - Super Cup
Feb 05 -- View Highlights!
00:30 Football Lanus [?-?] River Plate Football
HT
Australia - A-League
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
06:35 Football Wellington Phoenix [?-?] WS Wanderers Football
HT
08:50 Football Melbourne Victory [?-?] Melbourne City Football
HT
11:00 Football Perth Glory [?-?] Newcastle Jets Football
HT
Australia - W-League - Play Offs
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
07:30 Football Perth W [?-?] Sydney W Football
HT
Azerbaijan - Premier League
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
10:00 Football Zira [?-?] Kapaz Football
HT
12:30 Football SumQayit [?-?] Inter Baku Football
HT
Bahrain - Premier League
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
13:45 Football Bahrain SC [?-?] Al-Najma Football
HT
16:00 Football Al Riffa [?-?] Manama Club Football
HT
Belgium - Jupiler League
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
17:00 Football St. Liege [?-?] Kortrijk Football
HT
19:00 Football Eupen [?-?] Waasland-Beveren Football
HT
19:00 Football Genk [?-?] Mouscron Football
HT
19:30 Football Oostende [?-?] KV Mechelen Football
HT
Belgium - Proximus League
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
16:00 Football St. Gilloise [?-?] Antwerp Football
HT
19:30 Football Lierse [?-?] Tubize Football
HT
Belgium - First Amateur Division
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
18:00 Football Virton [?-?] Oosterzonen Football
HT
18:30 Football Dessel [?-?] Hamme Football
HT
18:30 Football Oudenaarde [?-?] ASV Geel Football
HT
19:00 Football Beerschot Wilrijk [?-?] Heist Football
HT
19:00 Football Hasselt [?-?] Seraing Football
HT
19:00 Football RWS Bruxelles [?-?] Dender Football
HT
19:00 Football Sprimont-Comblain [?-?] Deinze Football
HT
Belgium - Second Amateur Division Group Vfv B
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
18:30 Football Zwarte Leeuw [?-?] Boom Football
HT
Bolivia - Liga De Futbol Prof - Apertura Adecuacion
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
19:00 Football Bolivar [?-?] Petrolero de Yacuiba Football
HT
21:15 Football Blooming [?-?] U. Sucre Football
HT
Botswana - Premier League
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
14:00 Football BDF XI [?-?] Miscellaneous Football
HT
14:00 Football Mahalapye Hotspurs [?-?] Police XI Football
HT
14:00 Football Nico United [?-?] Extension Gunners Football
HT
14:00 Football Sankoyo Bush Bucks [?-?] Black Forest Football
HT
14:00 Football Township Rollers [?-?] Gaborone Utd Football
HT
Brazil - Campeonato Baiano
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
20:00 Football Galicia [?-?] Fluminense de Feira Football
HT
Brazil - Campeonato Brasiliense
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
18:00 Football Ceilandia [?-?] Real FC Football
HT
18:00 Football Luziania [?-?] Paranoa Football
HT
Brazil - Campeonato Carioca - Taca Guanabara
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
18:30 Football Boavista [?-?] Madureira Football
HT
18:30 Football Nova Iguacu [?-?] Flamengo RJ Football
HT
21:30 Football Botafogo RJ [?-?] Macae Football
HT
Brazil - Campeonato Carioca - Relegation Group
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
18:30 Football Cabofriense [?-?] Bonsucesso Football
HT
18:30 Football Campos AA [?-?] Tigres Brasil Football
HT
Brazil - Campeonato Catarinense - First Stage
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
19:00 Football Figueirense [?-?] Inter de Lages Football
HT
21:30 Football Chapecoense-SC [?-?] Almirante Barroso Football
HT
Brazil - Campeonato Cearense
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
19:00 Football Tiradentes [?-?] Horizonte Football
HT
Feb 05 -- View Highlights!
00:00 Football Ceara [?-?] Ferroviario Football
HT
Brazil - Campeonato Gaucho
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
19:00 Football Internacional [?-?] Novo Hamburgo Football
HT
23:00 Football SC Sao Paulo [?-?] Juventude Football
HT
Brazil - Campeonato Mineiro
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
19:00 Football Tombense [?-?] Atletico-MG Football
HT
22:00 Football Caldense [?-?] Villa Nova MG Football
HT
Brazil - Campeonato Paraense - First Stage
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
23:30 Football Paragominas [?-?] Aguia De Maraba Football
HT
Brazil - Campeonato Paranaense
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
19:00 Football Atletico-PR [?-?] Parana S.T.C. Football
HT
Brazil - Campeonato Paulista
Feb 03 -- View Highlights!
FT Football Santos [6-2] Linense Football More information
13 Goal Rodrigao [1-0]
15 Goal Rodrigao [2-0]
31
Ze Antonio Yellowcard 42
[2-1] T. Santos Goal 54
58 Goal Lima Lucas [3-1]
60 Yellowcard Thiago Maia
65
71
75
77
77 Goal Arthur [4-1]
[4-2] Gabrielzinho Goal 80
81
89 Yellowcard Cittadini Leo
90 Goal Vitor [5-2]
90 Goal T. Ribeiro [6-2]
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
12:00 Football Santo Andre [?-?] Ituano Football
HT
19:00 Football Novorizontino [?-?] Sao Bernardo Football
HT
19:00 Football Sao Bento [?-?] Corinthians Football
HT
Brazil - Campeonato Sergipano - First Stage
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
18:30 Football Dorense [?-?] Confianca Football
HT
Brazil - Campeonato Sul-Matogrossense
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
19:00 Football Chapadao [?-?] Comercial MS Football
HT
21:00 Football Uniao [?-?] Costa Rica Football
HT
Brazil - Copa Do Nordeste
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
19:00 Football Santa Cruz [?-?] Nautico Football
HT
19:00 Football Sergipe [?-?] America RN Football
HT
21:15 Football Sampaio Correa [?-?] River-PI Football
HT
22:30 Football Bahia [?-?] Moto Club Football
HT
Chile - Primera Division - Clausura
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
Postp. Football Deportes Temuco [?-?] Huachipato Football
HT
15:00 Football Antofagasta [?-?] Everton Football
HT
21:00 Football U. Espanola [?-?] Colo Colo Football
HT
23:30 Football A. Italiano [?-?] Cobresal Football
HT
Chile - Primera B - Clausura
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
20:00 Football Copiapo [?-?] Valdivia Football
HT
20:30 Football S. Morning [?-?] Rangers Football
HT
Postp. Football Iberia [?-?] Curico Unido Football
HT
Postp. Football Magallanes [?-?] Curico Unido Football
HT
Postp. Football Rangers [?-?] Union La Calera Football
HT
22:00 Football Nublense [?-?] San Felipe Football
HT
Colombia - Liga Aguila - Apertura
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
FT Football Cortulua [0-4] Dep. Pasto Football More information
[0-1] J. Nunez Goal 24
C. Giraldo Yellowcard 27
27 Yellowcard J. Rodriguez
32
[0-2] Y. Rivera (pen.) Goal 56
59
[0-3] Y. Rivera Goal 64
68 Yellowcard Y. Arrechea
71
71 Yellowcard D. Chica
72
88
88
[0-4] C. Rivera Goal 89
C. Rivera Yellowcard 90
20:15 Football Jaguares de Cordoba [?-?] Deportes Tolima Football
HT
22:00 Football America De Cali [?-?] Aguilas Football
HT
22:30 Football Petrolera [?-?] Bucaramanga Football
HT
Feb 05 -- View Highlights!
00:45 Football La Equidad [?-?] Junior Football
HT
Cyprus - First Division
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
15:00 Football Apollon [?-?] Doxa Football
HT
15:00 Football Zakakiou [?-?] AEL Limassol Football
HT
17:00 Football Nea Salamis [?-?] Ermis Football
HT
Cyprus - Division 2
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
13:00 Football Enad [?-?] Chloraka Football
HT
13:00 Football Ol. Nicosia [?-?] Thoi Lakatamias Football
HT
13:00 Football Omonia Aradippou [?-?] Ayia Napa Football
HT
13:00 Football Othellos Athienou [?-?] ASIL Lysi Football
HT
13:00 Football Parekklisia [?-?] Alki Oroklini Football
HT
Ecuador - Serie A - First Stage
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
17:00 Football U. Catolica [?-?] CD Clan Juvenil Football
HT
21:00 Football Fuerza A. [?-?] EL Nacional Football
HT
23:00 Football River Plate Ecuador [?-?] Emelec Football
HT
El Salvador - Primera Division - Clausura
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
23:00 Football Santa Tecla [?-?] Pasaquina Football
HT
Feb 05 -- View Highlights!
00:30 Football Aguila [?-?] FAS Football
HT
00:30 Football Chalatenango [?-?] Luis Angel Firpo Football
HT
England - Premier League
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
12:30 Football Chelsea [?-?] Arsenal Football
HT
15:00 Football Crystal Palace [?-?] Sunderland Football
HT
15:00 Football Everton [?-?] Bournemouth Football
HT
15:00 Football Hull City [?-?] Liverpool Football
HT
15:00 Football Southampton [?-?] West Ham Football
HT
15:00 Football Watford [?-?] Burnley Football
HT
15:00 Football West Brom [?-?] Stoke City Football
HT
17:30 Football Tottenham [?-?] Middlesbrough Football
HT
England - Championship
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
15:00 Football Barnsley [?-?] Preston Football
HT
15:00 Football Birmingham [?-?] Fulham Football
HT
15:00 Football Blackburn [?-?] QPR Football
HT
15:00 Football Bristol City [?-?] Rotherham Football
HT
15:00 Football Burton [?-?] Wolves Football
HT
15:00 Football Cardiff [?-?] Norwich Football
HT
15:00 Football Ipswich [?-?] Reading Football
HT
15:00 Football Newcastle Utd [?-?] Derby Football
HT
17:30 Football Nottingham [?-?] Aston Villa Football
HT
England - League One
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
15:00 Football Bradford [?-?] Gillingham FC Football
HT
15:00 Football Charlton [?-?] Fleetwood Town Football
HT
15:00 Football Chesterfield [?-?] Oldham Football
HT
15:00 Football Coventry [?-?] Millwall Football
HT
15:00 Football Milton Keynes Dons [?-?] Bolton Football
HT
15:00 Football Port Vale [?-?] Peterborough Football
HT
15:00 Football Rochdale [?-?] Bristol Rovers Football
HT
15:00 Football Sheffield Utd [?-?] AFC Wimbledon Football
HT
15:00 Football Shrewsbury [?-?] Bury Football
HT
15:00 Football Southend [?-?] Scunthorpe Football
HT
15:00 Football Walsall [?-?] Northampton Football
HT
England - League Two
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
15:00 Football Accrington [?-?] Notts County Football
HT
15:00 Football Barnet [?-?] Mansfield Football
HT
15:00 Football Blackpool [?-?] Colchester Football
HT
15:00 Football Cambridge Utd [?-?] Plymouth Football
HT
15:00 Football Cheltenham [?-?] Newport Football
HT
15:00 Football Crawley Town [?-?] Stevenage Football
HT
15:00 Football Doncaster [?-?] Morecambe Football
HT
15:00 Football Exeter [?-?] Crewe Football
HT
15:00 Football Grimsby [?-?] Luton Football
HT
15:00 Football Hartlepool [?-?] Yeovil Football
HT
15:00 Football Leyton Orient [?-?] Carlisle Football
HT
15:00 Football Wycombe [?-?] Portsmouth Football
HT
England - Vanarama National League
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
15:00 Football Bromley [?-?] Torquay Football
HT
15:00 Football Dagenham & Red. [?-?] Chester Football
HT
15:00 Football Gateshead [?-?] Southport Football
HT
15:00 Football Maidstone [?-?] Aldershot Football
HT
15:00 Football Woking [?-?] Solihull Football
HT
15:00 Football Wrexham [?-?] Guiseley Football
HT
England - Vanarama National League North
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
15:00 Football Altrincham [?-?] Halifax Football
HT
15:00 Football Boston [?-?] Harrogate Football
HT
15:00 Football Chorley [?-?] Darlington Football
HT
15:00 Football Curzon [?-?] Bradford PA Football
HT
15:00 Football Gainsborough [?-?] Alfreton Football
HT
15:00 Football Salford [?-?] Fylde Football
HT
15:00 Football Stockport [?-?] Stalybridge Football
HT
15:00 Football Telford [?-?] Gloucester City Football
HT
15:00 Football Worcester [?-?] Tamworth Football
HT
England - Vanarama National League South
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
15:00 Football Dartford [?-?] Whitehawk Football
HT
15:00 Football Eastbourne Borough [?-?] Hampton Football
HT
15:00 Football East Thurrock [?-?] Hemel Football
HT
15:00 Football Ebbsfleet [?-?] Concord Football
HT
15:00 Football Maidenhead [?-?] Poole Town Football
HT
15:00 Football Truro [?-?] Gosport Football
HT
15:00 Football Weston [?-?] Bath City Football
HT
England - Southern Premier League
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
15:00 Football Banbury [?-?] Cambridge City Football
HT
15:00 Football Basingstoke [?-?] Weymouth Football
HT
15:00 Football Chesham [?-?] St. Neots Football
HT
15:00 Football Cinderford [?-?] Frome Football
HT
15:00 Football Dorchester [?-?] Merthyr Town Football
HT
15:00 Football Hitchin [?-?] Kings Langley Football
HT
15:00 Football Kettering [?-?] Biggleswade Town Football
HT
15:00 Football Kings Lynn [?-?] Leamington Football
HT
15:00 Football Redditch [?-?] Chippenham Town Football
HT
15:00 Football Slough [?-?] Dunstable Town Football
HT
15:00 Football St Ives [?-?] Hayes & Yeading Football
HT
15:00 Football Stratford [?-?] Cirencester Football
HT
England - Northern Premier League
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
15:00 Football Ashton Utd [?-?] Sutton Coldfield Football
HT
15:00 Football Frickley [?-?] Corby Football
HT
15:00 Football Hednesford [?-?] Barwell Football
HT
15:00 Football Ilkeston [?-?] Blyth Football
HT
15:00 Football Matlock [?-?] Halesowen Football
HT
15:00 Football Mickleover [?-?] Workington Football
HT
15:00 Football Nantwich [?-?] Marine Football
HT
15:00 Football Spennymoor [?-?] Grantham Football
HT
15:00 Football Stafford [?-?] Buxton Football
HT
15:00 Football Stourbridge [?-?] Coalville Football
HT
15:00 Football Whitby [?-?] Skelmersdale Football
HT
England - Ryman League
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
15:00 Football Burgess Hill [?-?] Sudbury Football
HT
15:00 Football Canvey [?-?] Tonbridge Football
HT
15:00 Football Grays [?-?] Hendon Football
HT
15:00 Football Harrow [?-?] Bognor Football
HT
15:00 Football Havant & Waterlooville [?-?] Billericay Football
HT
15:00 Football Kingstonian [?-?] Folkestone Football
HT
15:00 Football Lowestoft [?-?] Metropolitan Football
HT
15:00 Football Merstham [?-?] Leiston Football
HT
15:00 Football Staines [?-?] Harlow Football
HT
15:00 Football Wingate & Finchley [?-?] Enfield Town Football
HT
15:00 Football Worthing [?-?] Needham Football
HT
England - Premier League 2
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
14:00 Football Stoke City U23 [?-?] Wolves U23 Football
HT
England - Fa Trophy
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
15:00 Football Barrow [?-?] Kidderminster Football
HT
15:00 Football Braintree [?-?] Dulwich Hamlet Football
HT
15:00 Football Macclesfield [?-?] Forest Green Football
HT
15:00 Football Nuneaton [?-?] York Football
HT
15:00 Football Sutton [?-?] Boreham Wood Football
HT
15:00 Football Tranmere [?-?] Chelmsford Football
HT
15:00 Football Wealdstone [?-?] Brackley Football
HT
15:00 Football Welling [?-?] Lincoln City Football
HT
Ethiopia - Premier League
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
12:00 Football Ethiopia Nigd Bank [?-?] St. Georges Football
HT
14:30 Football Addis Ababa Ketema [?-?] Woldya Kenema Football
HT
Europe - Atlantic Cup
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
13:00 Football Djurgarden [?-?] Rijeka Football
HT
19:45 Football Aarhus [?-?] Debrecen Football
HT
Finland - Suomen Cup
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
10:00 Football Legirus Inter [?-?] Inter Turku Football
HT
11:00 Football Honka [?-?] HIFK Football
HT
11:30 Football JJK Jyvaskyla [?-?] Mikkeli Football
HT
12:30 Football Ilves [?-?] Haka Football
HT
13:00 Football KTP [?-?] GrIFK Football
HT
13:15 Football Jaro [?-?] SJK Football
HT
15:00 Football P-Iirot Rauma [?-?] Ekenas Football
HT
France - Ligue 1
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
16:00 Football Monaco [?-?] Nice Football
HT
19:00 Football Bordeaux [?-?] Rennes Football
HT
19:00 Football Dijon [?-?] Paris SG Football
HT
19:00 Football Guingamp [?-?] Caen Football
HT
19:00 Football Lille [?-?] Lorient Football
HT
19:00 Football Montpellier [?-?] Bastia Football
HT
France - Ligue 2
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
14:00 Football Auxerre [?-?] Orleans Football
HT
14:00 Football Brest [?-?] Sochaux Football
HT
France - National
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
Postp. Football Avranches [?-?] Beziers Football
HT
17:00 Football Boulogne [?-?] Chambly Football
HT
19:00 Football Les Herbiers [?-?] Lyon Duchere Football
HT
France - Cfa - Group A
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
14:00 Football Cholet [?-?] Vitre Football
HT
15:00 Football Paris SG II [?-?] Granville Football
HT
17:00 Football Chartres [?-?] Nantes II Football
HT
17:00 Football Mantes [?-?] Lorient II Football
HT
17:00 Football Romorantin [?-?] Rennes II Football
HT
17:00 Football Saint-Malo [?-?] Bergerac Football
HT
17:00 Football Trelissac [?-?] Fontenay Football
HT
17:30 Football Plabennec [?-?] Chateaubriant Football
HT
France - Cfa - Group B
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
15:00 Football Lens II [?-?] Arras Football
HT
16:00 Football Boulogne [?-?] Lusitanos Football
HT
17:00 Football Amiens AC [?-?] Calais Football
HT
17:00 Football Fleury-Merogis [?-?] ES Wasquehal Football
HT
17:00 Football JA Drancy [?-?] Viry-Chatillon Football
HT
17:00 Football Lille II [?-?] Sannois Football
HT
17:00 Football Poissy [?-?] Le Havre II Football
HT
17:30 Football IC Croix [?-?] Dieppe Football
HT
France - Cfa - Group C
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
14:00 Football Reims 2 [?-?] Jura Sud Football
HT
16:00 Football Andrezieux [?-?] Auxerre II Football
HT
17:00 Football Annecy [?-?] Le Puy Football
HT
17:00 Football Grenoble [?-?] Lyon II Football
HT
17:00 Football Mulhouse [?-?] Monts Football
HT
17:00 Football Raon L Etape [?-?] St. Louis Neuweg Football
HT
17:30 Football Yzeure [?-?] Montceau Football
HT
France - Cfa - Group D
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
15:00 Football Toulon [?-?] Marignane Football
HT
17:00 Football Colomiers [?-?] Montpellier 2 Football
HT
17:00 Football Marseille II [?-?] Pezenas Football
HT
17:00 Football Martigues [?-?] Frejus Saint Raphael Football
HT
17:00 Football Monaco II [?-?] Hyeres Football
HT
17:00 Football Nice II [?-?] Rodez Football
HT
17:00 Football Sete [?-?] Stade Montois Football
HT
17:00 Football Tarbes [?-?] Pontet Football
HT
Germany - Bundesliga
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
14:30 Football Bayern Munich [?-?] Schalke Football
HT
14:30 Football B. Monchengladbach [?-?] SC Freiburg Football
HT
14:30 Football FC Koln [?-?] Wolfsburg Football
HT
14:30 Football Hertha Berlin [?-?] Ingolstadt Football
HT
14:30 Football Hoffenheim [?-?] 1. FSV Mainz 05 Football
HT
17:30 Football Dortmund [?-?] RB Leipzig Football
HT
Germany - 2. Bundesliga
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
12:00 Football Heidenheim [?-?] Nurnberg Football
HT
12:00 Football Sandhausen [?-?] Aue Football
HT
Germany - 3. Liga
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
13:00 Football Chemnitzer [?-?] Hallescher Football
HT
13:00 Football Duisburg [?-?] VfL Osnabruck Football
HT
13:00 Football Erfurt [?-?] FSV Frankfurt Football
HT
13:00 Football Holstein Kiel [?-?] Aalen Football
HT
13:00 Football Mainz II [?-?] Paderborn Football
HT
13:00 Football Regensburg [?-?] Sonnenhof Grossaspach Football
HT
13:00 Football Wehen [?-?] Lotte Football
HT
Germany - Regionalliga North
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
Postp. Football Hamburger SV II [?-?] Hannover II Football
HT
12:00 Football Wolfsburg II [?-?] Hildesheim Football
HT
15:00 Football Meppen [?-?] BSV Rehden Football
HT
Germany - Regionalliga Nordost
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
Postp. Football Auerbach [?-?] Jena Football
HT
Germany - Oberliga Hamburg
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
11:00 Football Turkiye Wilhelmsburg [?-?] TuS Osdorf Football
HT
13:00 Football Pinneberg [?-?] Dassendorf Football
HT
Germany - Junioren Bundesliga North
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
10:00 Football Hamburger SV U19 [?-?] Cottbus U19 Football
HT
11:00 Football Hertha U19 [?-?] Jena U19 Football
HT
12:00 Football Hannover U19 [?-?] Bremen U19 Football
HT
13:00 Football Braunschweig U19 [?-?] RB Leipzig U19 Football
HT
Germany - Junioren Bundesliga South
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
10:00 Football Eintracht Frankfurt U19 [?-?] Ingolstadt U19 Football
HT
11:00 Football Furth U19 [?-?] Stuttgart U19 Football
HT
11:00 Football Hoffenheim U19 [?-?] Kaiserslautern U19 Football
HT
13:00 Football Munich 1860 U19 [?-?] Bayern U19 Football
HT
Germany - Junioren Bundesliga West
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
10:00 Football Dortmund U19 [?-?] B. Monchengladbach U19 Football
HT
11:00 Football Viktoria Koln U19 [?-?] Duisburg U19 Football
HT
Gibraltar - Premier Division
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
17:15 Football Glacis United [?-?] Gibraltar United Football
HT
19:30 Football Lions Gibraltar [?-?] Lincoln Red Imps Football
HT
Greece - Super League
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
13:00 Football AEL Larissa [?-?] Kerkyra Football
HT
15:15 Football Panetolikos [?-?] Atromitos Football
HT
17:30 Football Giannina [?-?] Panathinaikos Football
HT
Greece - Football League
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
13:00 Football Trikala FC [?-?] Smyrnis Football
HT
Guatemala - Liga Nacional - Clausura
Feb 05 -- View Highlights!
00:00 Football Comunicaciones [?-?] Marquense Football
HT
Guinea - Ligue 1
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
16:30 Football CO Coyah [?-?] Kamsar Football
HT
16:30 Football Satellite [?-?] Horoya Football
HT
16:30 Football Wakirya [?-?] Gangan Football
HT
Honduras - Liga Nacional - Clausura
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
21:00 Football Marathon [?-?] Real Espana Football
HT
Hong Kong - Premier League
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
06:30 Football Hong Kong Rangers [?-?] South China Football
HT
Postp. Football Kitchee [?-?] Pegasus Football
HT
Iceland - Fotbolti.Net Cup - Play Offs
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
11:00 Football Akranes [?-?] Vestmannaeyjar Football
HT
12:10 Football Stjarnan [?-?] Hafnarfjordur Football
HT
Iceland - Fotbolti.Net Cup - 5th-8th Places
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
11:15 Football Keflavik [?-?] Olafsvik Football
HT
India - I-League
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
11:05 Football Minerva [?-?] Mumbai Football
HT
13:35 Football Mohun Bagan [?-?] Aizawl Football
HT
Iran - Persian Gulf Pro League
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
11:30 Football Mashhad Football Club [?-?] Gostaresh Football
HT
Iran - Division 1
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
10:30 Football Rasht [?-?] Pars Janoobi Jam Football
HT
Iraq - Super League
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
11:00 Football Al Quwa Al Jawiya [?-?] Al Kahraba Football
HT
Cancl. Football Al Shorta [?-?] Erbil Football
HT
13:00 Football Al Naft [?-?] Al Hussein Football
HT
Israel - Ligat Ha'Al
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
14:00 Football Shmona [?-?] Maccabi Petah Tikva Football
HT
16:00 Football Hapoel Haifa [?-?] Sakhnin Football
HT
16:30 Football Yehuda [?-?] Beitar Jerusalem Football
HT
19:00 Football Maccabi Tel Aviv [?-?] H. Beer Sheva Football
HT
Italy - Serie A
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
19:45 Football Bologna [?-?] Napoli Football
HT
Italy - Serie B
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
14:00 Football Cittadella [?-?] Pro Vercelli Football
HT
14:00 Football Latina [?-?] Frosinone Football
HT
14:00 Football Perugia [?-?] Brescia Football
HT
14:00 Football Pisa [?-?] Entella Football
HT
14:00 Football Salernitana [?-?] Novara Football
HT
14:00 Football Spal [?-?] Ascoli Football
HT
14:00 Football Spezia [?-?] Ternana Football
HT
17:00 Football Bari [?-?] Vicenza Football
HT
Italy - Lega Pro - Group A
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
13:30 Football Racing Roma [?-?] Pontedera Football
HT
Italy - Lega Pro - Group B
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
15:30 Football Forli [?-?] Sudtirol Football
HT
Italy - Lega Pro - Group C
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
13:30 Football Reggina 1914 [?-?] Monopoli Football
HT
13:30 Football Siracusa [?-?] Juve Stabia Football
HT
13:30 Football Vibonese [?-?] Cosenza Football
HT
13:30 Football Virtus Francavilla [?-?] Akragas Football
HT
15:30 Football Foggia [?-?] Messina Football
HT
15:30 Football Fondi [?-?] Melfi Football
HT
15:30 Football Paganese [?-?] Catanzaro Football
HT
17:30 Football Casertana [?-?] Lecce Football
HT
19:30 Football Andria [?-?] Taranto Football
HT
Italy - Serie D - Group G
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
13:30 Football Trestina [?-?] Citta di Castello Football
HT
Ivory Coast - Ligue 1
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
Postp. Football AS Denguele [?-?] Academie de FAD Football
HT
Postp. Football ASI d'Abengourou [?-?] ASEC Mimosas Football
HT
Postp. Football SO Armee [?-?] Africa Sports Football
HT
Postp. Football Sporting Gagnoa [?-?] Jeunesse Club Football
HT
Postp. Football Stade d Abidjan [?-?] San-Pedro Football
HT
Postp. Football Tanda [?-?] Moossou Football
HT
Postp. Football WAC [?-?] Sewe Football
HT
Japan - New Year Cup
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
FT Football Avispa Fukuoka [4-0] V-Varen Nagasaki Football More information
8 Goal R. Matsuda [1-0]
22 Goal D. Sakata [2-0]
34 Goal R. Matsuda [3-0]
88 Goal J. Hisashi [4-0]
05:00 Football Kashima [?-?] Yokohama Football
HT
Jordan - Jordan Cup
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
13:00 Football Al Ramtha [?-?] Al Ahli Football
HT
13:00 Football Sahab [?-?] Al Buqaa Football
HT
15:30 Football Mansheyat [?-?] Al Faisaly Amman Football
HT
Lebanon - Premier League
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
11:45 Football Tripoli [?-?] Nejmeh SC Football
HT
Liberia - Lfa First Division
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
16:00 Football Mighty Barrolle [?-?] Nimba Football
HT
Malaysia - Super League
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
08:45 Football PKNS FC [?-?] Selangor Football
HT
12:15 Football Sarawak FA [?-?] Pahang Football
HT
13:00 Football Felda Utd. [?-?] Kedah Football
HT
13:00 Football Kelantan [?-?] Johor DT Football
HT
13:00 Football Perak [?-?] Malacca United Football
HT
13:00 Football T-Team [?-?] Penang Football
HT
Mali - Premiere Division
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
16:00 Football Stade Malien [?-?] AS Nianan Football
HT
18:00 Football LC Bamako [?-?] US Bougouni Football
HT
Malta - Premier League
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
13:00 Football Sliema [?-?] Pembroke Football
HT
13:00 Football St. Andrews [?-?] Hibernians Football
HT
15:00 Football Hamrun [?-?] Balzan Football
HT
15:15 Football Floriana [?-?] Mosta Football
HT
Malta - Division 1
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
13:00 Football Marsa FC [?-?] Qormi Football
HT
15:15 Football Lija Athletic [?-?] Gharghur Football
HT
Mauritania - Championnat D1
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
14:00 Football SNIM [?-?] Ksar Football
HT
14:00 Football Tevragh-Zeina [?-?] Nouadhibou Football
HT
14:00 Football Tidjikja [?-?] Police Football
HT
Mexico - Primera Division - Clausura
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
FT Football Puebla [1-1] Atlas Football More information
23 Yellowcard P. Miguez
J. Maduena Yellowcard 25
32 Yellowcard R. Herrera
36 Yellowcard C. Gutierrez
R. Marquez Yellowcard 54
57
61
69
70
76
86
87 Goal F. Acuna [1-0]
90
D. Arreola Yellowcard 90
[1-1] M. Barragan Goal 90
42 Football Veracruz [1-0] Chiapas Football More information
HT [1-0]
39 Goal E. Herrera [1-0]
23:00 Football Cruz Azul [?-?] Queretaro Football
HT
Mexico - Liga De Ascenso - Clausura
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
FT Football Atlante [1-2] Celaya Football More information
[0-1] J. Perez Goal 9
[0-2] J. Perez Goal 20
30 Goal J. Gomez (pen.) [1-2]
A. Moreno Yellowcard 35
M. Oviedo Yellowcard 43
Yellowcard 45
57 Yellowcard D. Stringel
D. S. Riffo Yellowcard 75
R. Lopez Yellowcard 75
90 Yellowcard D. Zalazar
FT Football Correcaminos [1-0] Cafetaleros de Tapachu Football More information
C. Cuevas Yellowcard 2
L. Hernandez Yellowcard 23
30 Goal J. Atilano [1-0]
34 Yellowcard J. A. Rosas
S. Rivera Yellowcard 86
87 Yellowcard A. Pulido
59 Football Alebrijes Oaxaca [0-0] Leones Negros Football
HT [0-0]
39 Football Cimarrones de Sonora [1-0] Tampico Madero Football More information
HT [1-0]
6 Goal R. Villa [1-0]
23:00 Football Zacatepec Siglo [?-?] Zacatecas Mineros Football
HT
Morocco - Botola Pro
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
14:00 Football Difaa El Jadidi [?-?] IR Tanger Football
HT
15:00 Football KAC Kenitra [?-?] Raja Casablanca Football
HT
16:00 Football Hoceima [?-?] Olympique de Safi Football
HT
Morocco - Elite 2
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
14:30 Football Dcheira [?-?] Youssoufia Berrechid Football
HT
14:30 Football Jeunesse Massira [?-?] Ittihad Khemisset Football
HT
14:30 Football Rachad Bernoussi [?-?] Widad Temara Football
HT
14:30 Football Rapide Oued Zem [?-?] Maghreb Fez Football
HT
14:30 Football Sale [?-?] Mouloudia Oujda Football
HT
14:30 Football Sidi Kacem [?-?] Union Ait Melloul Football
HT
14:30 Football US Temara [?-?] RAC Casablanca Football
HT
14:30 Football Wydad Fes [?-?] Raja Beni Mellal Football
HT
Myanmar - National League
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
09:00 Football Ayeyawady [?-?] Yadanarbon Football
HT
09:00 Football Hantharwady United [?-?] GFA Football
HT
09:30 Football Chin United [?-?] Shan United Football
HT
Netherlands - Eredivisie
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
17:30 Football Nijmegen [?-?] G.A. Eagles Football
HT
18:45 Football AZ Alkmaar [?-?] PSV Football
HT
18:45 Football Willem II [?-?] Heracles Football
HT
19:45 Football Groningen [?-?] Excelsior Football
HT
Netherlands - Tweede Divisie
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
13:30 Football Barendrecht [?-?] Jong FC Twente Football
HT
13:30 Football GVVV [?-?] Lienden Football
HT
13:30 Football Katwijk [?-?] Excelsior Maassluis Football
HT
14:00 Football Jong Sparta Rotterdam [?-?] Kozakken Boys Football
HT
14:00 Football Spakenburg [?-?] Jong Vitesse Football
HT
14:30 Football TEC [?-?] HHC Football
HT
Nicaragua - Primera Division - Clausura
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
FT Football Managua FC [1-4] Juventus Managua Football More information
[0-1] A. Chavez Goal 2
[0-2] R. Huete Goal 38
[0-3] L. Jarquin Goal 50
[0-4] L. J. Gutierrez Bermudez Goal 58
79 Goal Da Lima [1-4]
21:00 Football Ferretti [?-?] Esteli Football
HT
Northern Ireland - Nifl Premiership
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
15:00 Football Ards [?-?] C. Rangers Football
HT
Northern Ireland - Irish Cup
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
13:30 Football H&W Welders [?-?] Ballymena Football
HT
15:00 Football Armagh [?-?] Glenavon Football
HT
15:00 Football Coleraine [?-?] Tobermore Football
HT
15:00 Football Crusaders [?-?] PSNI Football
HT
15:00 Football Dungannon [?-?] Dollingstown Football
HT
15:00 Football Institute [?-?] Linfield Football
HT
15:00 Football Loughgall [?-?] Portadown Football
HT
15:00 Football Warrenpoint [?-?] Crewe Football
HT
Oman - Professional League
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
13:15 Football Al Nahda [?-?] Al Khaboora Football
HT
15:30 Football Al Oruba [?-?] Al-Rustaq Football
HT
Panama - Lpf - Clausura
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
FT Football Miguelito [5-1] San Francisco Football More information
2 Goal J. Sanchez [1-0]
[1-1] E. Jimenez Goal 14
47 Goal H. Murillo [2-1]
77 Goal H. Murillo [3-1]
81 Goal J. Sanchez [4-1]
88 Goal J. Sanchez [5-1]
FT Football Plaza Amador [2-1] Arabe Unido Football More information
[0-1] E. Small Goal 19
45 Goal F. Ceasar (o.g.) [1-1]
66 Goal M. Avila [2-1]
23:00 Football Chorrillo [?-?] Tauro Football
HT
Paraguay - Primera Division - Apertura
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
21:00 Football Diaz [?-?] Sp. Luqueno Football
HT
23:10 Football Sol de America [?-?] Independiente Football
HT
Peru - Primera Division - Torneo De Verano
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
18:00 Football U. San Martin [?-?] Alianza Atl. Football
HT
20:30 Football Cajamarca [?-?] Comerciantes Unidos Football
HT
22:45 Football Sport Rosario [?-?] Ayacucho Football
HT
Portugal - Primeira Liga
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
16:00 Football Chaves [?-?] Boavista Football
HT
20:30 Football FC Porto [?-?] Sporting Football
HT
Portugal - Segunda Liga
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
11:15 Football Portimonense [?-?] Academica Football
HT
15:30 Football Braga B [?-?] Covilha Football
HT
19:00 Football Santa Clara [?-?] AD Fafe Football
HT
Qatar - Premier League
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
13:35 Football Al-Gharafa [?-?] Al Wakra Football
HT
13:35 Football Umm-Salal [?-?] Al-Kharitiyath Football
HT
15:45 Football Al Muaidar [?-?] Al Arabi Football
HT
Romania - Liga 1
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
12:00 Football CS U. Craiova [?-?] Voluntari Football
HT
18:00 Football Din. Bucuresti [?-?] FC Viitorul Football
HT
San Marino - Campionato Sammarinese
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
14:00 Football Cailungo [?-?] Faetano Football
HT
14:00 Football Folgore [?-?] Juvenes/Dogana Football
HT
14:00 Football Libertas [?-?] Tre Fiori Football
HT
14:00 Football Tre Penne [?-?] Fiorentino Football
HT
Saudi Arabia - Saudi Professional League
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
15:50 Football Al Wehda [?-?] Al-Faisaly Football
HT
17:20 Football Al Khaleej [?-?] Al-Nasr Football
HT
Scotland - Premiership
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
12:15 Football Motherwell [?-?] Hearts Football
HT
15:00 Football Aberdeen [?-?] Partick Football
HT
15:00 Football Hamilton [?-?] Kilmarnock Football
HT
15:00 Football Inverness [?-?] Dundee FC Football
HT
15:00 Football Rangers [?-?] Ross County Football
HT
Scotland - Championship
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
15:00 Football Dumbarton [?-?] St. Mirren Football
HT
15:00 Football Falkirk [?-?] Dunfermline Football
HT
15:00 Football Hibernian [?-?] Ayr Football
HT
15:00 Football Queen of South [?-?] Morton Football
HT
17:15 Football Dundee Utd [?-?] Raith Football
HT
Scotland - League One
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
15:00 Football Airdrieonians [?-?] Peterhead Football
HT
15:00 Football Alloa [?-?] Livingston Football
HT
15:00 Football Brechin [?-?] Stenhousemuir Football
HT
15:00 Football Queen's Park [?-?] East Fife Football
HT
15:00 Football Stranraer [?-?] Albion Rovers Football
HT
Scotland - League Two
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
15:00 Football Arbroath [?-?] Forfar Athletic Football
HT
15:00 Football Berwick [?-?] Annan Football
HT
15:00 Football Cowdenbeath [?-?] Elgin City Football
HT
15:00 Football Edinburgh City [?-?] Clyde Football
HT
15:00 Football Stirling [?-?] Montrose Football
HT
Spain - Laliga
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
12:00 Football Malaga [?-?] Espanyol Football
HT
15:15 Football Barcelona [?-?] Ath Bilbao Football
HT
17:30 Football Atl. Madrid [?-?] Leganes Football
HT
19:45 Football Valencia [?-?] Eibar Football
HT
Spain - Laliga2
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
15:00 Football Alcorcon [?-?] Numancia Football
HT
17:00 Football Cadiz CF [?-?] Mirandes Football
HT
17:00 Football Lugo [?-?] Cordoba Football
HT
17:00 Football Tenerife [?-?] Elche Football
HT
19:00 Football Huesca [?-?] Zaragoza Football
HT
Spain - Segunda Division B - Group 1
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
17:00 Football Ferrol [?-?] Palencia Football
HT
Spain - Segunda Division B - Group 2
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
15:00 Football Amorebieta [?-?] R. Union Football
HT
17:30 Football Leioa [?-?] Real Madrid B Football
HT
18:00 Football Zamudio [?-?] Arenas Club Football
HT
Spain - Segunda Division B - Group 3
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
16:00 Football Villarreal B [?-?] Llagostera Football
HT
Sudan - Premier League
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
14:00 Football Al Hilal Kadougli [?-?] Ahli Khartoum Football
HT
14:00 Football Hay Al Wadi [?-?] Al Merreikh Club Nyala Football
HT
14:00 Football Hilal Obied [?-?] Al-Hilal Omdurman Football
HT
14:00 Football Rabita Kosti [?-?] Al Shorta Football
HT
17:00 Football Ahli Shendi [?-?] Amal Atbara Football
HT
17:00 Football Al-Khartoum [?-?] Merreikh El-Fasher Football
HT
17:00 Football Triea Albiga [?-?] El-Ahli Atbara Football
HT
Switzerland - Super League
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
16:45 Football Grasshoppers [?-?] Thun Football
HT
19:00 Football Basel [?-?] Lugano Football
HT
Switzerland - Challenge League
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
16:45 Football Chiasso [?-?] Winterthur Football
HT
16:45 Football Wil [?-?] Le Mont Football
HT
Syria - Premier League
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
12:00 Football Al-Ittih.Aleppo [?-?] Al Shorta Football
HT
12:00 Football Al Majd [?-?] Al Jazira Football
HT
12:00 Football Foutoua [?-?] Al Nawaeir Football
HT
Tanzania - Ligi Kuu Bara
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
13:00 Football African Lyon [?-?] Mtibwa Sugar Football
HT
13:00 Football Mwadui [?-?] Mbeya City Football
HT
13:00 Football Ndanda [?-?] Toto Africans Football
HT
13:00 Football Ruvu Shooting [?-?] Azam Football
HT
13:00 Football Ruvu Stars [?-?] Mbao Football
HT
13:00 Football Stand U. [?-?] Majimaji Football
HT
13:00 Football Tanzania Prisons [?-?] Kagera Sugar Football
HT
Trinidad And Tobago - Pro League
Feb 03 -- View Highlights!
22:00 Football S.A. Rangers [?-?] Sando Football
HT
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
00:00 Football Police [?-?] Morvant Caledonia Unit Football
HT
19:30 Football Point Fortin [?-?] Defence Force Football
HT
Turkey - Spor Toto 2. Lig White Group
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
12:00 Football Erzurum BB [?-?] Bucaspor Football
HT
Turkey - Tff 3. Lig Group 2
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
10:30 Football Halide E. [?-?] Yesil Bursa Football
HT
Turkey - Turkish Cup - Play Offs
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
11:00 Football Tuzlaspor [?-?] Sivasspor Football
HT
13:15 Football Genclerbirligi [?-?] Kayserispor Football
HT
15:30 Football Sanliurfaspor [?-?] Rizespor Football
HT
17:30 Football Basaksehir [?-?] Galatasaray Football
HT
United Arab Emirates - Uae League
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
13:15 Football Hatta [?-?] Bani Yas Football
HT
16:15 Football Al Shabab [?-?] Emirates Club Football
HT
Uruguay - Primera Division - Apertura
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
20:00 Football CA Cerro [?-?] Racing Montevideo Football
HT
20:00 Football Sud America [?-?] Fenix Football
HT
23:00 Football Juventud [?-?] Club Nacional Football
HT
Venezuela - Primera Division - Apertura
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
19:00 Football Atl. Socopo [?-?] Dep. Tachira Football
HT
19:00 Football Metropolitanos [?-?] Zamora Football
HT
21:00 Football Mineros [?-?] Lara Football
HT
Wales - Premier League - Relegation Group
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
14:00 Football Aberystwyth [?-?] Airbus Football
HT
14:30 Football Llandudno [?-?] Newtown Football
HT
15:00 Football Rhyl [?-?] Druids Football
HT
Wales - Premier League - Championship Group
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
14:30 Football Connahs Q. [?-?] Carmarthen Town Football
HT
14:30 Football TNS [?-?] Cardiff Metropolitan Football
HT
17:15 Football Bala [?-?] Bangor City Football
HT
Wales - Division 1
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
14:00 Football Barry [?-?] Cwmbran Celtic Football
HT
14:00 Football Caldicot [?-?] Ton Pentre Football
HT
14:00 Football Goytre AFC [?-?] Taffs Well Football
HT
14:00 Football Goytre Utd [?-?] Monmouth Football
HT
14:00 Football Penybont [?-?] Haverfordwest Football
HT
14:00 Football Undy [?-?] Afan Lido Football
HT
World - Friendly International
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
FT Football USA [1-0] Jamaica Football More information
E. Grandison Yellowcard 10
46
46
56
59 Goal J. Morris [1-0]
61
62
63
68
74
78
83
83
86
World - Club Friendly
Feb 03 -- View Highlights!
17:30 Football ASK Elektra [?-?] Eggendorf Football
HT
Feb 04 -- View Highlights!
08:30 Football Hacken [?-?] Molde Football
HT
09:30 Football Malmo FF [?-?] Ostersunds Football
HT
10:00 Football Osijek [?-?] Rubin Kazan Football
HT
10:00 Football Sigma Olomouc [?-?] Samorin Football
HT
10:00 Football Vysehrad [?-?] Pribram Football
HT
11:00 Football Guangzhou Evergrande [?-?] Midtjylland Football
HT
11:00 Football St. Polten [?-?] Ritzing Football
HT
11:30 Football FC Copenhagen [?-?] Jeonbuk Football
HT
12:00 Football Degerfors [?-?] Brage Football
HT
12:00 Football Ferencvaros [?-?] Presov Football
HT
12:00 Football Lillestrom [?-?] Sarpsborg 08 Football
HT
12:00 Football MTK Budapest [?-?] Bohemians 1905 Football
HT
12:00 Football Sigma Olomouc [?-?] Ruzomberok Football
HT
12:00 Football Trelleborgs [?-?] F. Amager Football
HT
13:00 Football AC Wolfsberger [?-?] Liefering Football
HT
13:00 Football Mattersburg [?-?] Kapfenberg Football
HT
14:00 Football Koper [?-?] Hradec Kralove Football
HT
14:00 Football Rapid Vienna [?-?] Schwechat Football
HT
14:15 Football Altach [?-?] Wacker Innsbruck Football
HT
14:30 Football D. Zagreb [?-?] FK Zorya Luhansk Football
HT
14:45 Football Lyngby [?-?] Skovshoved Football
HT
15:00 Football Sundsvall [?-?] Levanger Football
HT
15:00 Football Viking [?-?] Madla IL Football
HT
16:00 Football Orenburg [?-?] Slovacko Football
HT
17:00 Football United of Manchester [?-?] A. Salzburg Football
HT
